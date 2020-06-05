Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $21,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $153,781,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,558,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,479,440,000 after purchasing an additional 837,926 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $61,980,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 294.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 529,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,197,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,560,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,754,000 after purchasing an additional 319,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.80.

In related news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EFX opened at $174.01 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

