Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MARKS & SPENCER/S’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get MARKS & SPENCER/S alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MAKSY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

MARKS & SPENCER/S Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.