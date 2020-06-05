Excellon Resources Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Excellon Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$8.47 million during the quarter.

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.20 target price (up from C$1.00) on shares of Excellon Resources in a research report on Tuesday.

TSE:EXN opened at C$0.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.74. The stock has a market cap of $139.05 million and a P/E ratio of -8.10. Excellon Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.31 and a twelve month high of C$1.51.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver-lead and silver-zinc concentrates. Its principal properties include the Platosa property covering a total area of approximately 20,947 hectares located in northeastern Durango State, Mexico; and the Miguel Auza property covering an area of 14,000 hectares situated in the northern Fresnillo silver trend in Zacatecas, Mexico.

