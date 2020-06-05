ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 350.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 38,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 188.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 28,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $63.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.25. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.19 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded ExlService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research downgraded ExlService to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

