ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,361 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of ExlService worth $24,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at $645,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 142.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 57,478 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 6,856.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,087,000 after buying an additional 55,378 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. ExlService’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ExlService from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of ExlService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

