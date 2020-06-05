Family Legacy Inc. Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $148,849,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $6,283,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,460.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,394.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,017.60. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,525.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,236.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

