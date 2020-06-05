Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.50% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $20,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGM. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $68.23 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $88.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $730.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.61.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.37). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $36.22 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

In related news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $201,031.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 823,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,921,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Everett M. Dobrinski acquired 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.70 per share, with a total value of $99,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

