FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.90 Billion

Brokerages expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to announce sales of $16.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.84 billion. FedEx posted sales of $17.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, June 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year sales of $68.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.20 billion to $69.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $70.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.95 billion to $72.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.22.

FDX opened at $138.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of -99.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. FedEx has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $178.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.50.

In other FedEx news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in FedEx by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,458 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

