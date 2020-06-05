Financial Analysis: Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (NYSE:SVKEF)

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 28.53% 19.49% 1.42% Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.1% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 3 1 0 2.25 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus price target of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.29%. Given Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is more favorable than Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $532.60 million 2.52 $177.07 million $3.69 6.76 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has higher revenue and earnings than Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken.

Summary

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also offers investment products and services; and cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, custody administration, and settlement services. In addition, the company provides personal and property/auto insurance products; letters of credit; and cash management, payroll, remote banking, money market, advisory, brokerage, trust, estate, company management, private banking, administered banking services, and fiduciary services. Further, it offers debit cards; automated teller machines; personal and business deposit, merchant acquiring, and mobile/online banking services. The company operates through offices in the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, the United Kingdom, The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore, Mauritius, and Canada, as well as through four branch locations in Bermuda and three branch locations in the Cayman Islands. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management, and Other segments. The company offers research services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services. It also provides investment banking services, such as corporate finance advisory services related to acquisitions, divestments, and mergers; equity capital market services related to initial public offerings, rights issues, and placings; and debt financing services comprising corporate loan origination, debt capital markets, leveraged finance, and structured finance services, as well as real estate and shipping finance services. In addition, the company offers venture capital for entrepreneurs and innovators; asset management products that include alternative, equity, fixed income, investment, and private equity solutions; and pensions, life insurance, health care insurance, and disability insurance. It serves large corporations and institutions, private customers, and small and medium-sized corporates. The company offers its services through 189 branch offices. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

