Financial Review: The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) & PeerStream (NASDAQ:PEER)

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) and PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The9 and PeerStream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The9 $50,000.00 370.07 -$25.54 million N/A N/A PeerStream $15.28 million 0.77 -$8.38 million N/A N/A

PeerStream has higher revenue and earnings than The9.

Profitability

This table compares The9 and PeerStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The9 N/A N/A N/A PeerStream -72.07% -68.75% -53.25%

Risk and Volatility

The9 has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PeerStream has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for The9 and PeerStream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The9 0 0 0 0 N/A PeerStream 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of The9 shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of The9 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of PeerStream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The9 beats PeerStream on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

PeerStream Company Profile

PeerStream, Inc. builds decentralized technologies for multimedia social apps and business communication solutions worldwide. It develops PeerStream Protocol, a decentralized multimedia content delivery solution building on blockchain technology. The company offers social video applications, such as Paltalk, a real-time and interactive social networking applications provider; Camfrog, a cross-platform video chat community; and Backchannel, a blockchain-based secure video messaging app. It also operates FirstMet and 50more online dating sites; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that allow customers to add multiple lines to their phone number at any time. The company was formerly known as Snap Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to PeerStream, Inc. in March 2018. PeerStream, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

