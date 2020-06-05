First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150,497 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of First American Financial worth $23,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAF. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 21.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in First American Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Stephens downgraded First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Compass Point upgraded First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.81. First American Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.05.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.