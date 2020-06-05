FY2022 EPS Estimates for Apergy Corp Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:APY)

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) – Analysts at G.Research decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apergy in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. G.Research analyst S. Wong now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.85.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APY. Stephens increased their price target on Apergy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research cut Apergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Apergy from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Apergy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

APY opened at $10.34 on Thursday. Apergy has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $801.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.56.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.80 million. Apergy had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apergy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apergy by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apergy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apergy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apergy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

