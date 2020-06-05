Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.92

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.92 and traded as high as $6.19. Gain Capital shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 676,300 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gain Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Gain Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $231.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.76 million. Gain Capital had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -25.26%.

In other Gain Capital news, CFO Nigel Rose sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $25,374.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,002.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gain Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gain Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Gain Capital in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Gain Capital by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Gain Capital by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 44.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

