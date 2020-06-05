GCP Applied Technologies Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) – Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for GCP Applied Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.90 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $20.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 0.76. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 418,012 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 44,032 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

