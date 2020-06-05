GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s previous close.

G1A has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €23.39 ($27.20).

ETR:G1A opened at €28.84 ($33.53) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a PE ratio of -30.45. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €13.16 ($15.30) and a 52-week high of €30.32 ($35.26). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.28.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

