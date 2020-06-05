GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $52,328.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,816,314.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,936 shares of company stock valued at $30,733,172 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $103.05 on Friday. Zscaler Inc has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $112.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

