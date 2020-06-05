GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 250,271 Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.52% of Acorda Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,690,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after buying an additional 3,681,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,893,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 29,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 23,906 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 694,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,213,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 225,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACOR. ValuEngine upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.24.

Shares of ACOR stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 131.45%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.