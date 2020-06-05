GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 5,144 Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 18.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 37,367 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 223.9% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,777 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 1,096.1% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 11.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MYOK. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Myokardia from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $95.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Myokardia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.70.

In related news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $61,321.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,833.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,147 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

MYOK opened at $98.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.69. Myokardia Inc has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $126.30.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts expect that Myokardia Inc will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

