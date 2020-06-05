GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 2,900 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,652.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 18,528 shares in the company, valued at $183,056.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Mccracken purchased 3,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,380 shares of company stock valued at $92,062. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $11.68 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $579.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $57.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.73 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

