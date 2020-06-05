GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARWR stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average of $44.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 360.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 23,515 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $940,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 862,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Perry sold 36,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $1,289,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,164,730 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.