GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Shares in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corelogic during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of Corelogic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Corelogic from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Corelogic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corelogic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

NYSE:CLGX opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.68. Corelogic Inc has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $51.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Corelogic had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $443.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is 35.20%.

In related news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 650 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $30,270.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,552.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $171,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,056,777.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,392 shares of company stock valued at $641,531. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

