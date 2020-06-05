GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 21,067 Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gray Television by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,879,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after acquiring an additional 28,782 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Gray Television by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,726,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,024,000 after acquiring an additional 133,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gray Television by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,711,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,685,000 after acquiring an additional 79,642 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gray Television by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gray Television by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,445 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $23.07.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.75 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTN. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gray Television from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

