GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $240,000 Stock Position in Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Spark Energy were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPKE. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 14,776 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. 26.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPKE opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $276.48 million, a PE ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Spark Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $166.68 million during the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 32.94%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.35%.

In other Spark Energy news, CEO W Keith Maxwell III purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $66,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,606,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,180. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Spark Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

