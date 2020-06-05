GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $217,000 in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Hawkins at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWKN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

HWKN stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Hawkins had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.96%.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

