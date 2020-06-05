GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $235,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 561.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $199,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $191,602,253.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Barclays downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.84.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

