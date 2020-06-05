GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $216,000 Investment in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $21.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 14.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $150,537.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,761.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

