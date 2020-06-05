GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $229,000 Investment in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 37,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Noble Energy by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Rachel G. Clingman bought 17,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,734.86. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik bought 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $163,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,427.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 97,293 shares of company stock worth $394,345 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBL stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $27.31.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

NBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Noble Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.48.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

