GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,715 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Infinera by 706.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,053,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,910 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $6,785,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $6,272,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Infinera by 7,426.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 769,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 758,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Infinera by 282.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,015,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 750,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $5.18 on Friday. Infinera Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $960.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Infinera had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 37.47%. The firm had revenue of $330.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infinera Corp. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INFN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Infinera from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $8.33 price objective (up previously from $8.14) on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Infinera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

In related news, COO David W. Heard acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $64,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,586.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Optical Holdings L.P. Oaktree acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,415,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,788,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

