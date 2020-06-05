GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 67.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 466,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,616,000 after acquiring an additional 25,867 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 369.8% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after acquiring an additional 393,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,319,000 after acquiring an additional 35,468 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $93.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.91. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $33.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $66,641.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,955.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,790 shares of company stock worth $4,324,917. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

