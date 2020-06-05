GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

NYSE PBA opened at $26.01 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.