GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 2,684 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.06% of American Public Education worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Public Education news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $320,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 419,857 shares in the company, valued at $13,448,019.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $42,225.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,685 shares of company stock worth $373,681. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APEI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $32.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $479.21 million, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.18 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

