GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 3,035 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Silgan were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 4,705.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,275,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,294 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Silgan by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,160,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,135,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Silgan by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,018,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,580,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,666,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Silgan by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $84,315.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $176,415.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,644 shares of company stock worth $590,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.11.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLGN. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

