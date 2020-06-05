GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,169 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $309,364,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,751,941 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $175,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,037 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,489,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $341,093,000 after acquiring an additional 953,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,509,128 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $162,245,000 after acquiring an additional 827,804 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts stock opened at $117.18 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $49,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $96,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,571.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,552 shares of company stock valued at $25,485,580 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EA. ValuEngine cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. MKM Partners raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.72.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.