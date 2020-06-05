GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,999 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Luckin Coffee were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Luckin Coffee by 6,479.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,524,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,719,000 after buying an additional 3,470,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Luckin Coffee by 243.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,552,000 after buying an additional 3,430,306 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,084,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Luckin Coffee by 7,200.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,408,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after buying an additional 1,389,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund raised its stake in Luckin Coffee by 1,215.7% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,306,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,424,000 after buying an additional 1,207,198 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LK stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.40. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $51.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on LK shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Luckin Coffee currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

