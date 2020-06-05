Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.90. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at $20.85, with a volume of 350 shares.

GCG has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$29.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.89. The company has a market cap of $584.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

