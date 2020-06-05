Gulfport Energy Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Gulfport Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, June 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 168.68%. The firm had revenue of $246.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.38 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GPOR. Piper Sandler downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Gulfport Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

Shares of NASDAQ GPOR opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Gulfport Energy has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $260.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 6.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPOR. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,593,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gulfport Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,084,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,087,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,265,000 after buying an additional 2,586,673 shares during the last quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gulfport Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,993,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 1,417,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

