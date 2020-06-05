Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,716 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 75,040 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.55% of Hallador Energy worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 49,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 19,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 32,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. Hallador Energy Co has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $62.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.90 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Hallador Energy Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

HNRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Hallador Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

