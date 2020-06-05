Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €155.00 by UBS Group

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €155.00 ($180.23) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €137.00 ($159.30) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC set a €139.00 ($161.63) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €136.38 ($158.58).

Hannover Re stock opened at €161.90 ($188.26) on Wednesday. Hannover Re has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($135.31). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €139.85 and a 200-day moving average of €157.37.

About Hannover Re

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

