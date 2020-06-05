Head-To-Head Comparison: Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) vs. TPG Specialty Lending (OTCMKTS:TSLX)

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) and TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Fairfax Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of TPG Specialty Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of TPG Specialty Lending shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Fairfax Financial has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG Specialty Lending has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fairfax Financial and TPG Specialty Lending’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial $712.69 million 1.73 $516.34 million N/A N/A TPG Specialty Lending $251.49 million 5.03 $128.28 million $1.94 9.72

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than TPG Specialty Lending.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fairfax Financial and TPG Specialty Lending, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 TPG Specialty Lending 0 1 6 0 2.86

TPG Specialty Lending has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.81%. Given TPG Specialty Lending’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TPG Specialty Lending is more favorable than Fairfax Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax Financial and TPG Specialty Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial N/A 0.95% 0.73% TPG Specialty Lending 23.65% 12.40% 6.35%

Summary

TPG Specialty Lending beats Fairfax Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing. The fund invests in business services, software & technology, healthcare, energy, consumer & retail, manufacturing, industrials, royalty related businesses, education, and specialty finance. It seeks to finance middle market companies principally located in the United States. The fund invests in companies with enterprise value between $50 million and $1 billion or more and EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. The transaction size is between $15 million and $350 million. The fund invests across the spectrum of the capital structure and can arrange syndicated transactions of up to $500 million and hold sizeable positions within its credits.

