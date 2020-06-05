Head to Head Review: Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) & Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NYSE:PANL)

Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) and Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Hermitage Offshore Services alerts:

Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services -45.71% -37.98% -9.69% Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0.27% 5.30% 2.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.35 -$19.12 million N/A N/A Pangaea Logistics Solutions $412.20 million 0.22 $11.66 million $0.42 4.86

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Hermitage Offshore Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 46.7% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hermitage Offshore Services and Pangaea Logistics Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Pangaea Logistics Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Pangaea Logistics Solutions beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. Its ocean logistics services comprise cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management. As of March 20, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 20 vessels. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

Receive News & Ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.