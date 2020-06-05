Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Holdings Lifted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 158.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,696 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at $15,717,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,601,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,684,000 after buying an additional 906,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,254,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 843,091 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,481,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after buying an additional 649,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 330.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 845,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 649,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz purchased 210,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $375,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Capital One Financial cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $4.27 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $181.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

