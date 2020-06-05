Heron Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,114 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 7,967% compared to the average volume of 51 put options.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $26.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.08. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.31% and a negative return on equity of 56.85%. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. FIX started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “add” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 617.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 2,443.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

