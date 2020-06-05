Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Stake Lifted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 537,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,929,000 after acquiring an additional 174,326 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 26,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $128,523.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,018.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,007,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,954. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.39. Hess Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HES. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens upgraded shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

