Hess (NYSE:HES) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $53.40, but opened at $51.74. Hess shares last traded at $51.55, with a volume of 956,071 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

HES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Hess from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $128,523.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,018.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $122,369.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,269,717.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,418 shares of company stock worth $1,490,954. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 476.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Hess by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

