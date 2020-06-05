HEXO Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HEXO)

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 13,216 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 70% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,774 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 112,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 443,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in HEXO by 546.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 23,570 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in HEXO by 387.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 139,120 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEXO opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20. HEXO has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $6.80.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of HEXO in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HEXO in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of HEXO in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.15 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.62.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

