IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,502 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,943 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.65% of IDACORP worth $28,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 83.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of IDA opened at $95.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.45. IDACORP Inc has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.98.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $291.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.50 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 9.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.13%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Dahl bought 400 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.27 per share, with a total value of $32,908.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,020.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDA shares. TheStreet lowered IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Sidoti upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.