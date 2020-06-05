Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Imperial Metals Corporation (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58, 2,200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 18,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on Imperial Metals from $1.60 to $1.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23.

Imperial Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPMLF)

Imperial Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of base and precious metals projects. The company, through its subsidiaries, holds 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and a 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

