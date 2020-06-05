Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €18.00 ($20.93) target price from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €19.53 ($22.71).

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

