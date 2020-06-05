Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €24.00 ($27.91) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Independent Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €19.53 ($22.71).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.