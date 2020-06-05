Insider Selling: Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) insider Christopher M. Lal sold 3,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $433,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher M. Lal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alteryx alerts:

On Wednesday, April 15th, Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $680,126.40.

On Friday, March 20th, Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $147,401.60.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $135.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.98 and its 200 day moving average is $118.53. Alteryx Inc has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $160.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,715.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

AYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alteryx from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,387,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,874,000 after purchasing an additional 254,229 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Alteryx by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Alteryx by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.